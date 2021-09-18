SureRemit (RMT) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $33,319.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00072610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00123312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00175196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.32 or 0.07135021 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.06 or 0.99815043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.00847409 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

