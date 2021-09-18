Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,775,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,113. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

