Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $21.45 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,911 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $21,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,405,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

