Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 351,100 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11,921.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,100 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.9% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $102,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $41,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,512,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,409. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.75 and a 200-day moving average of $292.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.