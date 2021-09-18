Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 264.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,592 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Copart worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,317. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

