Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 11.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MET traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 9,183,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

