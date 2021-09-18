Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,709 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 11.1% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $32,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,880,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.08. 2,560,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,933. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.