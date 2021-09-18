Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Has $251,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $589.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

