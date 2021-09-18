Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,936,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,407,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 451,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

TM traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $252.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.