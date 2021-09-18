Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 92,745,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,667,785. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

