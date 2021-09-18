SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SVFA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,443. SVF Investment has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SVF Investment by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

