Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWMAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

