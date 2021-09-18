Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SZLMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Swiss Life stock remained flat at $$25.93 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

