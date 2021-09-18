Swiss National Bank Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Inovalon worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Inovalon by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Inovalon by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 141,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

