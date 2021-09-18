Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $93,522,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,972,000 after buying an additional 90,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 191,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 685.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 63,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGS. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $185.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -304.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.78. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

