Swiss National Bank Sells 16,400 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

