Sylo (SYLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $562,659.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a market cap of $13.59 million and approximately $562,659.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYLO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

