Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

SNPS traded down $9.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.54. 2,041,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.90. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,468 shares of company stock worth $110,350,277 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Synopsys by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

