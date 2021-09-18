Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $315.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $325.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.90. Synopsys has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $340.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,468 shares of company stock worth $110,350,277. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

