Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.780-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

SNPS traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.90. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.50.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,468 shares of company stock worth $110,350,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

