Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TWNT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,187. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition stock. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Tailwind Two Acquisition worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

