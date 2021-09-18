Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend by 47.3% over the last three years.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.