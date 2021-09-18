TD Securities Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$35.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cameco by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cameco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,082 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cameco by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

