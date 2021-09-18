TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 54.3% in August

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TTDKY opened at $117.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TDK has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41.

TDK shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TDK will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTDKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

