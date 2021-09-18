Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,979 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

