Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

