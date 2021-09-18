Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $275,000 Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Covanta were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Covanta by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Covanta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 14.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

