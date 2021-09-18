Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $279,000 Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTS opened at $321.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.40. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.35 and a twelve month high of $326.96.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

