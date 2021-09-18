Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $265,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after buying an additional 447,191 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.