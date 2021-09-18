Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,760 shares of company stock valued at $19,218,064 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTK opened at $119.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $120.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

