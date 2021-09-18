Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,376,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,467,000 after purchasing an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 251,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $54.00 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $448.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

