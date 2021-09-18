Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Update

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

