Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $5.26

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.09. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 1,424 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is currently -394.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 191.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

