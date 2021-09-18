Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 1,593,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.