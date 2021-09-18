Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.46. 2,211,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12. Textron has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

