The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The AES by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The AES by 5.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of The AES by 508.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 102,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.