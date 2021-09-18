The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BONTQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. The Bon-Ton Stores has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile
