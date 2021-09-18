The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BONTQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. The Bon-Ton Stores has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Get The Bon-Ton Stores alerts:

The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc is an online retailer, which offers fashion apparels and accessories for women, men and children and also offers cosmetics, home furnishings and other goods. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Merrillville, IN.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.