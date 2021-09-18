The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.80. The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 324.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

