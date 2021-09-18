The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $45.01 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAKE. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

