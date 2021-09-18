The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $76,611. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Community Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in The Community Financial in the first quarter worth $228,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Community Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The Community Financial in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Community Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Community Financial has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Community Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

