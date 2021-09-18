The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $5.58. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 315,231 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 million, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

