The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after buying an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after purchasing an additional 106,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.