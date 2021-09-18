The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.65 ($14.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.42 ($14.61).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

