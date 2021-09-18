The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Hershey by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 52.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after buying an additional 289,378 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.72.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

