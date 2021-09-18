The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,606 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.55 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

