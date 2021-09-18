The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

