The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.28.

KR opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

