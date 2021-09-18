The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.
About The Mexico Fund
