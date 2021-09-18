The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

NYSE PNC opened at $188.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

