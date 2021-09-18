The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $78.00. The company traded as low as $67.72 and last traded at $67.81. 911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 557,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Get The Timken alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.